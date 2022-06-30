Texas AG Issues Investigative Demand into Walmart

In the latest stage in the opioid epidemic, Ken Paxton, Texas Attorney General, issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Walmart for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (DPTA) related to the promotion, sale, dispense, and distribution of prescription opioids.

Attorney General Paxton said that “I have fought for Texans who have been tragically impacted by the illegal marketing and sale of opioids, which have caused addiction and the untimely deaths of thousands of people each year. I am committed to holding pharmacies accountable if they played a role in this devastating epidemic.”

According to the press release, the purpose of the CID is to investigate potential improper filled prescriptions for controlled substances and the failure to report suspect orders as required by law.

Under the order, Walmart is to produce a series of documents, some within 30 days and another set within 60 days. Texas seeks information as to “Opioids Drug-by-Drug that Walmart dispensed in Texas per calendar year ” and the revenue gained from the distribution and sale from the drugs. They also seek information as to Walmart’s Texas market share and details on any suspicious order monitoring systems in place at the retail giant.