Regional West Health Services Sued for Age Discrimination

On Wednesday a case was removed from the Nebraska state court to the federal District of Nebraska. The case was filed against Regional West Health Services and Regional West Medical Center, alleging age discrimination in employment.

The plaintiff was employed by the defendant as a clinical therapist starting in February, 2015. In 2017, the plaintiff made a request for a raise, and per the plaintiff started receiving comments from employees in the human resources department of the defendant regarding her age.

After this, the plaintiff said they participated in several conversations with colleagues and per the plaintiff discovered that younger, less educated, and less experienced hires were receiving a higher rate of pay and that the younger colleagues also had fewer responsibilities. The plaintiff states that she made several complaints regarding this and was eventually terminated due to this.

Plaintiff is suing for violations of the ADEA, hostile work environment, retaliation, and violation of the Nebraska Fair Employment Practice Act. Plaintiff is represented by Reynolds, Korth & Samuelson, PC.,L.L.O. Defendants are represented by Cline Williams Law Firm.