Plastic Surgery Clinics Embroiled in Trademark Battle

On Wednesday a case was filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee by Refine Facial Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics PLLC against Refined Looks at the Plastic Surgery Group, PLLC. The case is regarding trademark infringement and consumer confusion.

Refine Facial Plastic Surgery, the plaintiff, argues that Refined Looks, the defendant, has used similar names involving the term “Refine”. These names have been advertised in print and electronic media in Tennessee and especially in the Chattanooga area. Plaintiff has sent a cease and desist order as well as attempted to negotiate to resolve the conflict and the defendant has refused all offers.

The plaintiff is suing for trademark infringement, unfair competition, and violation of the Tennessee Consumer Protection act. The plaintiff is represented by Patterson Intellectual Property Law.