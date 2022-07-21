Nutramax Sues Reseller for Breach of IP License

Nutramax Laboratories Inc. filed a complaint against the Veterinary Internet Company LLC, alleging the defendant violated the terms of their authorized reseller agreement.

The complaint explains that “Supplements offered under the Nutramax Marks are highly renowned” and “are widely regarded as the gold standard”in the supplements industry.

According to the complaint, in 2022, the plaintiffs learned the defendant reseller sold products with modified labels and failed to maintain adequate supply of products.

“Specifically, Defendant sold Product bearing a label from which the lot number and expiration date of the Product had been removed by Defendant,” the complaint says.

Due to the breach of their authorized reseller agreement, the plaintiffs charge the defendant with trademark infringement and breach of contract.

The plaintiffs seek an injunction barring the defendant from marketing and selling Nutramax products, disgorgement of defendant’s profits, and awards of damages with interest.

The plaintiff is represented by Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, P.A. and Dickinson Wright PLLC.