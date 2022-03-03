Northwell Health Sued by Former Employee for Discriminatory Conduct

A suit was filed on Tuesday in the Eastern District of New York by an ex-employee against her former employer, Northwell Health, and her former supervisor. The action comes after the plaintiff had allegedly been subjected, at the hands of the defendants, to “countless acts of discrimination and retaliation throughout her employment with Northwell.”

The plaintiff, per the complaint, is a heterosexual female of Indian national origin and ethnicity and Muslim religion. She began her employment with defendant Northwell in late 2003 as a worker in the pediatric department. Prior to working under her supervisor, the plaintiff said he never had any performance issues and, in 2015, even received outstanding employee recognition by the CEO of Northwell.

When the individual defendant became the plaintiff’s supervisor, she allegedly began discriminating against the plaintiff; the plaintiff explains that she was forced to “work additional hours, outside the scope of her employment with Northwell, refused [the plaintiff’s] requested transfers and retaliated when [she] reported these actions.” Further, the defendant allegedly denied the plaintiff pay and a uniform.

After reporting the misconduct to the appropriate supervisors, the plaintiff asserts she was subjected to retaliation and was refused an end-of-year evaluation. The plaintiff was terminated following the reporting, an action she believes was in direct retaliation.

The complaint cites violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the New York State Human Rights Law, the New York City Human Rights Law, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the Constitution. It also alleges that the defendants violated Jhingoor’s constitutional and statutory rights by engaging in acts of discrimination, retaliation, and harassment.

The plaintiff is seeking a trial by jury, compensatory, emotional, psychological, physical, and punitive damages, injunctive relief, front and back pay, litigation fees, an injunction preventing further misconduct, and any other relief deemed proper by the court.

The plaintiff is represented in the litigation by the Law Offices of Anthony C. Giordano.