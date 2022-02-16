New Yorkers Refunded More Than $400,000 for Late COVID-19 Tests

New Yorkers who were unfairly charged for expedited COVID-19 tests will be refunded more than $400,000 New York Attorney General Letitia James announced in a press release Monday.

The Attorney General’s Office issued warning letters to ClearMD Health and Sameday Health in late December for misrepresenting turnaround times for COVID-19 test results. The companies were instructed to refund customers who paid for expedited results but did not receive them within the advertised time frame, and to update their advertising to reflect accurate turnaround times. As a result, ClearMD Health refunded 1,198 customers more than $182,000 and Sameday Health refunded 3,110 consumers more than $230,000.

“‘It’s simple, testing sites and labs must follow the law and accurately advertise when consumers can expect their results, otherwise they can expect to hear from my office,’” Attorney General James said in the press release. ‘‘New Yorkers can trust that I will always stand up for their rights. My office will continue to take action against COVID-19 testing sites and labs that are misleading New Yorkers.’”

The Attorney General’s Office launched its investigation into COVID-19 testing sites in December after receiving numerous complaints from New York residents that they were not receiving COVID-19 test results in the time frame promised during the holiday season.

It has currently issued eight warning letters to labs and testing companies.