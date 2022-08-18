Medtronic Removes Heart Pump Suit to Federal Court

Ricky Marshall, a customer of Medtronic Inc., filed a complaint in state court against the company that was removed to federal court earlier this week. The lawsuit sought to recover damages he had sustained as a result of a defective LVAD pump system. The system, a cardiovascular prosthetic, was implanted in the plaintiff in June 2020 to pump blood from his damaged heart while he awaited a transplant.

According to the original petition, the defendant recalled their heart prosthetic product in May 2021, a year after the plaintiff’s implant, due to a variety of health risks. The plaintiff claims product liability under manufacturing, design, and marketing defect, as well as negligence.

The petition asserts that the defendant’s product is defective and unsafe and has caused the plaintiff the following damages: loss of wages, mental anguish, physical pain, impairment, and disfigurement.

The plaintiff requests one million dollars, interest of damages, costs of court, and further entitled relief.

The plaintiff is represented by The Trimble Firm PLLC.