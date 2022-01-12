Masterpharm Compounding Pharmacy Sued for Drug Negligence

A Florida man filed a lawsuit in the state’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court on Monday against compounding pharmaceutical company Masterpharm LLC for alleged drug poisoning.

Masterpharm, which operates the Masterpharm Compounding Pharmacy in New York state, recalled a tainted batch of the hair growth drug Finasteride Plus in May 2020. On or about the same day, plaintiff Rocco Marando claims to have suffered severe injury from ingesting the tainted pharmaceuticals.

“The drug poisoning occurred as a result of the negligence and carelessness of the Defendant, Masterpharm, its agents, servants and/or employees in the negligent handling, processing, and compounding of the aforesaid Finasteride Plus,” the lawsuit states.

The plaintiff notified Masterpharm that the Finasteride Plus he purchased caused him injury shortly after the recall was announced. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff has incurred medical expenses and has been unable to perform his work as a result of his injuries.

The plaintiff is seeking more than $30,000 in damages and trial by jury. He is represented by Dorta & Ortega PA.