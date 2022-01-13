Magellan Health Sued Over FLSA Allegations

On Wednesday, Magellan Health was sued in Arizona federal court. The case, structured as a putative class action, was filed by Douglas Haegg for alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

The plaintiff was employed by Magellan Health as a Customer Service Representative. Per Department of Labor regulations, time spent working includes necessary preliminary and postliminary activities performed in addition to the main work tasks.

Employees in the call center were required to boot up their equipment prior to beginning work and shut down the equipment at the end of the work day, which plaintiff argues was a necessary task that was not compensated for under the employers time tracking system.

Per the plaintiff, this required work resulted in an extra half hour of uncompensated work per day.

The plaintiff is suing for violations of FLSA, violations of the Arizona Wage Act, breach of contract, and unjust enrichment. The plaintiff is represented by Begam Marks & Traulsen and Johnson Becker PLLC.