Lawsuit Alleges False Accusations in Clinical Trial Contract Dispute

On Friday, a case was removed from Los Angeles state court to the Central District of California. The case was originally filed by the Advanced Research Center, Inc. (ARC) against Eisai Inc., Worldwide Clinical Trials, and others. The case is regarding breach of contract regarding recruitment for clinical trials.

According to the complaint, the parties had entered into a contract for ARC to host clinical trials on behalf of the defendants. As a part of this contract, ARC was responsible for recruiting patients who fit certain criteria. The plaintiff argues that after the trial had begun, the defendants accused the plaintiff of recruiting trial patients from homeless shelters, which can skew results.

The plaintiff stated that there was no proof of this accusation, but the defendants terminated the contract and also failed to pay for work already performed. The plaintiff also states that the defendants actively reached out to other ARC contract partners and repeated the accusations to these partners, who terminated their current contracts and have not approved ARC for new contracts.

The plaintiff is suing for breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing, intentional interference with contract, intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, negligent interference with prospective economic advantage, civil conspiracy, and declaratory relief. Plaintiff is represented by Marc Butler & Associates. Defendants are represented by Tucker Ellis.