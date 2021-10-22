Lab Testing Provider Sues Over Unpaid COVID-19 Test Bills

On Thursday a case was filed in the District of South Carolina by Premier Medical Inc. against Resourceful Clinical Laboratory, LLC. The case is regarding breach of contract and accounts due regarding payment of COVID-19 testing products.

Premier Medical Inc. is a provider of laboratory testing and frequently contracts directly with healthcare facilities and other labs to provide services, according to its complaint. Premier said it contracted directly with Resourceful to provide COVID-19 testing collection kits and to process the kits at a cost of $51.31 per test.

The plaintiff processed 3,746 tests for a total expected payment of $192,207.26, but the defendants only paid $46,941.31 (or for 914 tests). The plaintiff did make numerous demands for payment, but defendants have not issued payment. Per the plaintiff’s complaint, the defendants have issued stalling statements, including blaming the day on a lost credit card that was intended to be used for payment.

The plaintiff is suing for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and breach of duty of good faith and fair dealing. The plaintiff is represented by the Tollison Law Firm, P.A.