Indianapolis Hospital Sues Sports Medicine Center for Alleged Trademark Infringement

An Indianapolis hospital filed a lawsuit with the Southern District of Indiana Monday for alleged trademark infringement by a previously affiliated sports medicine center.

Methodist Hospital of Indiana has been operated by plaintiff Methodist Health Group and its predecessors for nearly 100 years. Plaintiff Indiana University Health began operating Methodist Hospital in 1997, and gained exclusive rights to use and sublicense the “Methodist” mark in connection with health care services, the lawsuit states.

Defendant Thomas A. Brady Sports Medicine Center PC began operating the sports clinic “Methodist Sports Medicine” on the Methodist Hospital campus in 1990. However, in 2019, plaintiffs learned that the defendant planned to relocate its primary practice location from the Methodist campus to the campus of a competing hospital system, Franciscan Alliance. Consequently, they requested the defendant to cease using the “Methodist” mark, but the company allegedly refused, the lawsuit claims.

“By using the METHODIST mark designation without authorization, TABSMC is and has been willfully and intentionally trading upon the goodwill in the Methodist mark that Plaintiffs developed at their considerable expense and effort. TABSMC thereby has caused and is causing Plaintiffs substantial and irreparable harm and injury,” the plaintiffs state.

Plaintiffs are represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP and are seeking to enjoin the defendant from using the “Methodist” mark and treble damages.