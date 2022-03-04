Health Provider Sued for Retaliation for False Claims Act Reporting

On Thursday a case was filed in the Western District of Washington by an ex-employee against Great Rivers Behavioral Health Organization LLC and two related entities. The case alleges violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act (FDA), the False Claims Act (FCA), and the Americans with Disability Act (ADA).

The plaintiff worked for the defendants as an Administrative Assistant, splitting her time between the defendants equally, the complaint said. The plaintiff argued that she had experienced racist language as well as instances of being micromanaged or scrutinized further than non-African American colleagues.

The plaintiff also alleged that in Spring 2020, the management instructed staff to code their notes to indicate that the clients were being seen when they were not, allegedly triggering reimbursements from the government for services that were not actually provided.

After reporting that she considered this Medicare fraud, the plaintiff was required to quarantine during a respiratory infection. The plaintiff requested to work from home during this time period, as several co-workers had been allowed to do, but management purportedly declined the request and forced her to use PTO.

While out of the office, the plaintiff’s role was terminated, but the plaintiff was hired for an alternate position with the defendants. The complaint also explained that the plaintiff took Family and Medical Leave Act leave, and when she returned from the leave, the plaintiff alleges she experienced an even more hostile work environment. Finally, the plaintiff returned to leave and was terminated from her position.

The plaintiff is suing for racial discrimination, False Claims Act retaliation, ADA discrimination, and FMLA retaliation. The plaintiff is represented by Beck Chase Gilman PLLC.