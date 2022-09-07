Geico Sues Over “Thousands” of Allegedly Fraudulent Charges

Insurance company Geico filed a complaint against Titan Wellness Center of Fort Myers LLC and related entities, alleging the defendants wrongfully obtained $2.8 million from the insurance company by submitting thousands of fraudulent no-fault/personal injury protection charges through the defendants.

According to the complaint, the unlawful charges submitted were medically unnecessary, illusory, unlawful, and otherwise non-reimbursable healthcare services and goods. The complaint alleges that every single charge since 2017 from the defendants has been fraudulent.

The complaint identifies several involved individuals. Hoah H. Nguyen, the complaint says, was a licensed chiropractic but never a physician, and owns Titan Wellness and directly supervised all of the fraudulent services committed by Titan Wellness. David Baruch, also a defendant, allegedly owned and controlled ISO Diagnostics, which was used as a vehicle to submit the fraudulent billing; the final defendant is Joel Stein, who was licensed to practice medicine, and served as the medical director for ISO Diagnostics.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: a declaration that the defendant has no right to receive payment from Geico, compensatory damages for the fraudulent insurance claims, and costs and interests.

The plaintiff is represented by Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP and Rivkin Radler, LLP.