GEICO Alleges Healthcare Fraud Against Medical Practice

GEICO and related entities filed a complaint against Kenny Jung, L.Ac., Sunny Jung, N.D., Accident Pain Wellness Clinic Inc., and two unidentified Jane Doe defendants, alleging the defendants submitted thousands of illegal personal injury protection (PIP).

Kenny Jung is the president and owner of Accident Pain Wellness and a practicing acupuncturist; Sunny Jung practices naturopathic medicine and is the secretary and owner of Accident Pain Wellness, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the defendants have been submitting false PIPs for enrichment since 2014 and GEICO has incurred more than $300,000 in damages as a result. The complaint alleges that the purported medical services were not only unnecessary and unneeded, but they also weren’t performed, and their sole purpose was to unjustly enrich the defendants.

These unlawful medical services include osteopathic manipulative treatment, cupping, and acupuncture. According to the complaint, the defendants systematically submitted hundreds of fraudulent HCFA-1500s (a basic form for Medicare claims from physicians) and treatment reports through Accident Pain Wellness for payment for these unlawful medical services, even though they were not entitled to said payment, per the plaintiff.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: a declaration that Accident Pain Wellness has no right to receive payment for any bill they sent to Geico, and a litany of compensatory damages.

The plaintiff is represented by Williams Kastner and Rivkin Radler LLP.

