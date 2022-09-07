FTC to Investigate Amazon’s Acquisition of One Medical

Multiple news outlets reported in recent days that the Federal Trade Commission will investigate Amazon’s blockbuster acquisition of healthcare provider One Medical.

The deal, announced a month ago, is worth $3.9 billion. One Medical is a healthcare provider with 200 locations, according to transaction documents, and serves 767,000 patients annually. The e-commerce giant also announced recently that it would shutter Amazon Care, its internal healthcare provider that would compete with One Medical post-acquisition.

Fierce Healthcare reported that “Both companies have received a request from the FTC for ‘additional information and documentary materials … in connection with the FTC’s review of the Merger,’ according to the SEC filings.”

“‘Both parties expect to promptly respond to the Second Request and to continue to work cooperatively with the FTC in its review of the Merger,’ One Medical wrote in the SEC filings.”

This is the latest in a busy work for healthcare mergers at the federal government’s competition regulation agency. The FTC’s European counterpart announced yesterday that it would block the reacquisition of GRAIL by Illumina, a move that comes days after the FTC’s attempt to block the transaction was halted by an administrative law judge.