DOJ Announces Indictment in Telemedicine Healthcare Fraud

On Thursday, the Department of Justice announced the indictment of Dr. Elemer Raffai in a health care fraud case based in the Eastern District of New York.

The defendant, per the release, is a physician in New York who “allegedly signed prescriptions and order forms via purported telemedicine services for durable medical equipment (DME) that were not medically necessary.”

The Department of Justice is reporting that the defendant did not physically examine or evaluate patients; instead he would simply submit these claims through “short telephone conversations.”

The agency claimed that the defendant “submitted or caused the submission of approximately $10 million in false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for DM, and Medicare paid more than $4 million on those claims.”

The Department of Justice is alleging that the defendant had done all these actions for “payments of bribes and kickbacks.” If convicted, the defendant could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.