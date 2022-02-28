Diagnostics Lab Accuses Consultancy of Using Confidential Contract Info

On Friday a case brought by Crystal Diagnostics Labs was removed from Utah state court to the federal equivalent. to the Utah District Court. The case was filed against TNT Consulting Group, LLC in regard to a consulting contract for COVID-19 testing sites.

After the need COVID-19 testing sites became urgent, the complaint explained, Crystal Diagnostics entered into a consulting agreement with TNT Consulting Group. One clause in this requirement was a restriction from disclosing Crystal’s confidential information and a duty to not circumvent opportunities and relationships in this line of business.

The plaintiff accuses the defendant of breaching this contract by negotiating directly with the contractors to offer services without involving Crystal Diagnostics. The plaintiff also accuses the defendant of using the confidential information obtained through the relationship to facilitate these relationships that excluded Crystal.

The plaintiff is suing for breach of contract, breach of implied contract, intentional interference with existing economic relationships, misappropriation of trade secrets, and unjust enrichment. The plaintiff is represented by Anderson & Karrenberg P.C. Defendants are represented by Magleby Cataxinos & Greenwood.