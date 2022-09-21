Consumers Take Aim at Footwear Company’s Medical Claims

Consumer Cecelia Mosher-Clark filed a class action complaint against Gravity Defyer Technology Corporation, alleging the defendant falsely advertised the pain relief benefits of its footwear. According to the complaint, in the defendant’s marketing campaign for its footwear, the defendant makes extensive “clinically proven” claims about the pain relief provided by its footwear, even citing a purported study conducted by Olive View UCLA Medical Center.

However, the complaint asserts that the National Advertising Division of the Better Business Bureau has continuously demanded the defendant change their allegedly misleading marketing campaign; the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) even filed a complaint against the defendant for its unlawful conduct, according to the plaintiff..

Mosher-Clark’s complaint alleges that the plaintiff and consumers like the plaintiff were financially injured by their purchase of the defendant’s footwear, which was informed by the defendant’s false advertising campaign.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: an order certifying the action as a class action, awards of compensatory, punitive, and statutory damages, restitution and disgorgement, and injunctive relief.

The plaintiff is represented by Bursor & Fisher, P.A.