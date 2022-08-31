Class of Nursing Home Employees Settles Wage and Hour Claims

On Monday, the Eastern District of California issued an opinion on a complaint against Frontier Management LLC, Frontier Senior Living LLC, and GH Senior Living LLC, granting the plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary approval of class and collective action settlement.

According to the opinion, the lawsuit alleges the defendants violated federal and state wage and hour laws; class members were not paid for off-the-clock work, not compensated for rest periods or expenses, and were not issued wage statements.

The parties resolved the case over three private mediation sessions which ended in a global settlement and a class action settlement agreement and release, the opinion states.

The opinion states the following for the court’s reasoning to grant the plaintiffs’ motion, “(1) the settlement amount is fair and reasonable to the members of the State Classes when balanced against the probable outcome of further litigation relating to class certification, liability and damages issues, and appeals; (2) significant discovery, investigation, research, and litigation have been conducted such that counsel for the Parties at this time are able to reasonably evaluate their respective positions [etc.]…”

The plaintiffs are represented by Schneider Wallace Cottrell Konecky. Frontier is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete.