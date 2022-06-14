Celgene Sues Over Generic Version of Revlimid

Celgene Corporation filed a complaint against Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. LTD., alleging the defendant committed patent infringement through its creation of a generic version of Celgene’s Revlimid medication, used to treat multiple myeloma.

The plaintiff is a pharmaceutical company focused on producing medications for the treatment of severe and life-threatening conditions. According to the complaint. the defendant filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for a generic product that would infringe on the plaintiff’s approved New Drug Application (NDA) for the cancer treatment. The complaint alleges that, unless enjoined by the court, the defendant will infringe on the plaintiff’s patents-in-suit and cause severe financial harm to the plaintiff.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: a judgment that the defendant has infringed on the plaintiff’s patents-in-suit, permanent injunctions preventing the defendant from further infringement, and an award of costs and expenses.

The plaintiff is represented by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr, LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP, and Jones Day.