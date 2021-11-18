Cardinal Health Vaccine Mandate Challenged in Tennessee Federal Court

On Wednesday a case was filed in the Eastern District of Tennessee by Aaron Bare against his employer Cardinal Health. The plaintiff brought the case to challenge his employer Cardinal’s mandate that all employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the complaint, defendant is a health care provider in the state of Tennessee and as a part of its business and health and safety practices has mandated that all salaried employees receive on form or other of the COVID-19 vaccine or be terminated from employment.

The plaintiff is currently employed by the defendant as a Senior Pharmacist. The plaintiff argues that there is no provision or relief from the mandate in the form of other preventative measures, despite the plaintiff being willing to use distancing, masking, and other practices.. The plaintiff also argues that the mandate is in violation of the plaintiff’s sincerely held religious beliefs as no exemptions have been approved by the employer.

The plaintiff seeks a temporary restraining order, permanent injunctive relief, and attorney fees. The plaintiff is represented by the Law Offices of Darren V. Berg and the Egli Law Firm.