Businesses Allege Fraudulent Billing of Neuro-Stim System

Ritu Bhambhani LLC, Box Hill Surgery Center LLC, Pain and Spine Specialists of Maryland LLC, and Simcare LLC filed a complaint against Neuraxis Inc., Acclivity Medical LLC, and Joy Long LLC, alleging the defendants deliberately misrepresented the billing, coding, and reimbursement for their Neuro-Stim System (NNS) product.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs purchased the NSS based on the fraudulent misrepresentations by the defendants concerning the billing, health insurance, and services of the device. The complaint alleges that, despite only being approved by the FDA for acupuncture, the defendants marketed and sold the NSS device as a surgically implantable medical technology.

The complaint also accuses the defendants of deliberately coding the NSS device with the intention of billing, coding, and reimbursement misrepresentations.

The plaintiffs seek the following for relief: three times the award of damages pursuant to the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, attorney’s fees and litigation costs, and prejudgment interest.The plaintiffs are represented by Gordon Feinblatt LLC and Buttaci Leardi & Werner LLC.