Behavioral Health Clinic Sued for Underpayment

On Thursday a case was filed in the Southern District of Ohio by Jacqueline Miller against Fresh Start Behavioral Health, Inc. The case brought allegations that the plaintiffs violated of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and the Ohio Minimum Fair Wage Standards Act for failure to pay overtime.

Fresh Start Behavioral Health provides in and out patient mental health and substance abuse treatment. The plaintiff was hired by the defendants as an assistant to the manager, according to the complaint.. The plaintiff was hired to work on an hourly basis with hours tracked individually every week. The plaintiff provided documentation of additional hours beyond the 40 she was hired for and that were worked at the direction of the defendant, but she said that the defendant has refused payment for the overtime hours.

The plaintiff is suing for violations of FLSA, violation of the Ohio Minimum Fair Wage Standards and violation of the Ohio Prompt Pay standards. The plaintiff is represented by The Spitz Law Firm LLC.