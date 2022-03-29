Anthem Sued Over Alleged Calif. Labor Code Violations

On Monday a case was removed from the Los Angeles state court to the Central District of California. The case was filed by an ex-employee as a class action against Anthem Inc., Blue Cross of California, and others, alleging violations of the California Labor Code.

The plaintiff, per the complaint, was employed by Anthem as a referral specialist from October 2019 through June 2021. The plaintiff alleges that he and the rest of the members of the class were subject to violations of the California Labor Code, including: shortened or absent meal breaks, shortened or absent ten minute rest periods, improper wage statements that did not reflect the actual hours worked including the missed rest and meal periods, and failure to pay for the additional wages owed due to the above missing rest and meal periods.

The plaintiff also alleges that the defendants required the plaintiff to work from home instead of an office, but inadequately reimbursed expenses for this requirement by only paying $60.00 for internet access used by the plaintiffs and not reimbursing for costs such as stationary, office furniture, telephone, and mortgage expenses.

The plaintiff is suing for violations of the California labor code and for failure to pay reimbursements at separation. Plaintiff is represented by Nathan & Associates, APC. Defendants are represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.