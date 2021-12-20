Alaska Women’s Health Files Trade Secrets Case Against Former Executive

On Friday a case was filed in the District of Alaska by Alaska Women’s Health P.C. against a former employee. The case is regarding breach of contract and theft of trade secrets and records.

According to the complaint, the defendant, Gary Stromberg, was employed by the plaintiff as Chief Administrative Officer. In that role, the defendant had access to numerous confidential documents that are a part of the plaintiff’s business, including budgets, collections, profit/loss statements, marketing materials and strategies, etc. Prior to being employed, the defendant signed a “confidentiality and technology” agreement which prohibited disclosure of this information.

Alaska Women’s Health alleges that the defendant was fired due to inappropriate use of the company credit card. After the separation, the healthcare provider alleges that the defendant threatened to post the confidential information publicly unless they agreed to pay one year salary as a separation bonus.

The plaintiff is suing for civil extortion, theft, and breach of contract. They are is represented by Hall, Render, Killiam, Heath & Lyman and Ingaldson Fitzgerald PC.