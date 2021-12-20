Abbott Labs Sued Over Cow’s Milk in Formula

On Friday a case was filed in the Southern District of Illinois by a parent on behalf of their minor daughter against Abbott Laboratories. The case is regarding product liability for infant formula containing cow milk products used in feeding premature babies.

The plaintiff’s infant daughter was fed Similac, a cow’s milk based product, and developed necrotizing enterocolitis, a condition which causes inflammation and death of intestinal tissue. This condition can cause perforation and secondary abdominal infections. The plaintiff accuses Abbott Laboratories of falsely marketing their product as being as safe as breast milk, which the plaintiff says does not cause enterocolitis.

The plaintiff is suing for strict liability for design defect, failure to warn, negligence, and loss of consortium. They are represented by OnderLaw LLC.