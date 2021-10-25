3Q M&A Market Roundup

M&A deal activity held strong during the third quarter, with 73 deals closed, representing $340 billion in activity. This represents a similar amount of activity to 2Q 2021, but a far cry from the blistering activity of 3Q 2020, as the economy reopened immediately following the 2020 lockdowns.

Matterhorn’s M&A database tracks publicly-announced deals over $25 million in value, harnessing both AI and attorneys to digest the granular deal points of each transaction to allow for comparisons across industries, specific deal terms, and both legal and financial advisors.

We rank firms based on the cumulative valuation of deals closed during the quarter into a “league table” of the top 5 firms:

Kirkland tops the league table this quarter, advising on 16 of the 75 deals closed during the quarter. Whether advising the acquirer or target company, Kirkland appeared in the deal documents for 22% of all deals closed, valued at $68.5 billion. Kirkland’s many deals pushed it past Wachtell, despite the latter firm’s larger closings in 3Q, namely Canadian Pacific Railway’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern, valued at $31 billion.

Propelled by Zoom’s $15 billion acquisition of Five9, Latham rounded out the top three. Like Kirkland, Latham had a hand in 22% of deals closed during the quarter, accounting for $61 billion or 18% of the market. Sullivan & Cromwell and DLA Piper trailed the three leaders this quarter, with $47 billion and $42 billion in deal flow, respectively. Sullivan focused on 5 large deals, most notably sitting across from Wachtell as it advised Canadian Pacific Railway. DLA Piper was catapulted into the top 5 by advising Lionheart Acquisition Corporation on its $32.6 billion SPAC acquisition of MSP Recovery, which was the largest closing of the quarter.

The top 5 firms dominated M&A activity in 3Q, advising either the target or acquirer on 83% of all deal volume.

Certain industries were in higher demand than others this quarter as target companies in business services accounted for 26% of all activity, followed by TMT deals, which made up 17%. Along with Financial services, these top three industries accounted for a majority of all M&A transactions closed during the period.



Historically, the 4Q experiences the high deal volume, as transactions push to close before year end. It remains to be seen whether 4Q 2021 will match the surge of 4Q2020, when 131 deals closed before the second wave of the pandemic struck.