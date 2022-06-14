Yosemite, DOI Sued Over NEPA Violations

Earth Island Institute, a non-profit organization, rm.cagainst the Superintendent of Yosemite National Park, the United States National Park Service (NPS), and the United States Department of the Interior. According to the complaint, the defendants violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), and the Administrative Policy Act (APA).

The complaint alleges that the NPS used a categorical exemption to allow the park’s Biomass Removal Project, a logging initiative, under NEPA; however, the categorical exemption is void, per the complaint, because the Biomass Removal Project would cause more than just “zero or minimal environmental impact.”

The complaint claims that the NPS’s Biomass Removal Project will harm and degrade Yosemite National Park in ways that will violate the NPS’ obligation under NEPA. For instance, the Biomass Removal Project includes a undisclosed amount of commercial logging which would cause a significant environmental impact on not only the plant-life of the park but also the animals that rely on said plant-life.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: an injunction preventing the Biomass Removal Project until the NPS agency complies with NEPA and the NPS Organic Act, appropriate injunctive relief, and an award of costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Earthrise Law Center.