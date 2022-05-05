White House Announces an Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

On Wednesday, President Biden announced that this September, the White House will hold a Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

The press release states that this will be the first Conference on Food, Nutrition and Health hosted by the government in over 50 years. The first conference in 1969 influenced the United States food policy agenda for the next 50 years, and the President plans to do the same with the Conference this September.

The White House states that the conference is part of the administration’s goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the U.S. by 2030. The goal is intended to prevent and minimize hunger and diet-related diseases, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension.

In the press release, the White House’s Domestic Policy Advisor states that the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the urgency of addressing hunger, diet-related disease and the disparities surrounding them that impact millions of Americans. The conference plans to bring together the government, the private sector, nonprofits and communities to work together to launch a national plan.

Leading up to the event in September, the administration will host listening sessions accessible to people across the country. Further, the press release states that anyone with ideas will soon be able to share their stories to help inform the national plan.