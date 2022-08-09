Walmart Sued Over Mustard Marketing

Missy Baker, a Walmart customer, filed a class action complaint against Walmart Inc., alleging the defendant of negligent misrepresentation, fraud, and unjust enrichment. Walmart Inc. manufactures and sells mustard under their Great Value brand labeled, “Honey Mustard Made With Real Honey.”

According to the complaint, by labeling the product with “Made with Real Honey” and including graphics of a honey dipper, consumers will expect honey to be the primary sweetening ingredient in the mustard; however, in the defendant’s mustard, sugar is the fourth ingredient and primary sweetener while honey is the sixth.

The complaint asserts that the defendant sold the product at higher prices than it would have without this misrepresentation; and the plaintiff and other customers paid a premium for this product based off its false representation.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: direction for the defendant to correct the misrepresentations of their product, injunctive relief, monetary damages, and attorney’s fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Sheehan & Associates P.C..