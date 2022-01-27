USDA Announces New Investments in Rural Communities

On Wednesday, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Secretary Dr. Jewel Bronaugh announced that the USDA is investing $1 billion to build and improve critical community facilities in 48 states, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The USDA claims this investment will increase the accessibility of health care, education, and public safety, while encouraging community development and manufacturing higher quality infrastructure for citizens in rural communities.

During the announcement, Bronaugh stated: “The Biden-Harris Administration has made investing in infrastructure improvements a top priority. These loans and grants will help rural communities invest in facilities and services that are vital to all communities, such as health care facilities, schools, libraries, and first responder vehicles and equipment. When we invest in essential services in rural America, we build opportunity and prosperity for the people who call rural communities home.”

Bronaugh also detailed 731 projects that the USDA is undertaking with five programs which will invest in the growth of crucial community services with the overall goal of improving rural America: Community Facilities Direct Loans and Grants, Community Facilities Loan Guarantees, Community Facilities Technical Assistance Training Grants, Community Facilities Disaster Grants, and Economic Impact Initiative Grants.

The USDA also listed a few states already making use of these programs:

· Alabama is constructing a new hospital to service people in rural communities such as, Jefferson County and Tuscaloosa.

· The city of Sabula, Iowa, is purchasing a new fire tanker to improve the quality of fire protection for their citizens.

The USDA specifies that these projects must be in rural areas with populations under 20,000.