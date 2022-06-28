Texas Government Sued Amid Environmental Concern Over Highway Widening

Rethink35, Texas Public Interest Research Group, and Environment Texas filed a complaint against the Texas Department Of Transportation and its executive director, Marc D. Williams, alleging the defendants violated National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the Administrative Procedure Act (APA)

According to the complaint, the Texas Department of Transportation violated NEPA by dividing their proposed I-35 Highway expansion project into three separate segments to avoid adequately considering the environmental effects of the cumulative project; the defendants also failed to conduct and properly consider the environmental impact report on the proposed I-35 project.

Texas Public Interest Research Group, Environment Texas, and Rethink35 are organizations consisting of citizens concerned about the public health and safety of the residents in the immediate vicinity of the proposed I-35 Capital Express North, Central, and South projects.

The plaintiffs seek a declaration that the defendants violated NEPA and the APA.

The plaintiffs are represented by Irvine & Conner PLLC.