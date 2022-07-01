Smucker Sued Over Jif Peanut Butter Salmonella

Joe Pisciotti filed a class action complaint against The J.M. Smucker Company, alleging the defendant sold misbranded and contaminated food, deviated from production standard practices, and failed to ensure quality and safety of the product prior to sale.

According to the complaint, in May of 2022, the defendant announced a recall of Jif peanut butter products sold in the United States due to the potential salmonella contamination of those products.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also announced a joint investigation into the salmonella outbreak with the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Later in May, the CDC reported 16 cases of salmonella connected with the defendant’s recalled product. The complaint alleges that although the FDA advised purchasers of the contaminated product not to consume it, the plaintiff already consumed the product prior to the FDA advisement.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: awards of damages, restitution, and injunctive relief.

