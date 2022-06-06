Riverkeeper Sues Industrial Processor for Stormwater Discharge

Riverkeeper Inc. filed a complaint Friday against R.B. Scrap Iron & Metal Inc., alleging the defendant violated the Clean Water Act (CWA).

According to the complaint, stormwater runoff is one of the greatest sources of water pollution in the United States. The complaint accuses the defendant of contributing to this water pollution due to their violations of the CWA, as well as unpermitted and unapproved stormwater discharges.

The complaint states that the defendant engages in industrial processes involving scrap metal. As precipitate touches the pollutants from this industrial process, the rainwater becomes polluted. The contaminated stormwater that is then discharged ends up further polluting other larger bodies of water.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: a declaration that the defendant is in violation of the CWA, an enjoinment preventing the defendant from discharging fluids without compliance to the NPDES Permit, an order for the defendant to apply to and comply with the General Permit, and an order for the defendant to pay civil penalties and costs of litigation.

The plaintiff is represented by Super Law Group LLC.