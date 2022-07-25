Perdue Farms Grower Sues Over Labor Practices

Roger Parker filed a complaint against Perdue Farms Inc and Perdue Food LLC, alleging the defendants violated the Packers & Stockyards Act (PSA) by controlling independent contractor chicken farmers as if they were employees, unfair treatment of farmers, and retaliation.

According to the complaint, despite independently contracting chicken farmers like the plaintiff, the defendant treated these contract farmers as controlled employees under Georgia and federal law without providing any of the entitlements, such as federal and state wages, and other employee benefits.

The complaint also alleges that Perdue terminated Parker’s grower’s contract in retaliation forParker notifying the Department of Agriculture of Perdue’s potential PSA violations: defrauding growers, breaching grower’s contracts, and unjustment enrichment at growers’ expense.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: a declaration of the action as a class action, compensatory damages, class restitution, equitable, injunctive, and declaratory relief.

The plaintiff is represented by Caplan Cobb LLC and Fairmark Partners LLP.