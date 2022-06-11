Lawsuit Alleges Coca-Cola’s Rewards Program is Unlawful

Glenn Coe filed a complaint against The Coca-Cola Company alleging the defendant’s rewards program is an “unlawful trading stamp.”

The complaint explains that on the inside of the defendant’s bottle caps are alphanumeric codes which allow for participation in its reward program to redeem the codes. The complaint provides a brief explanation as to what rewards programs are: a program similar to discount programs in which companies encourage consumer purchases with incentives.

In the defendant’s rewards program, the plaintiff argues that there is nothing to be redeemed or “rewarded” with. Whereas previously one could redeem goodies such as movie tickets, presently, the Coke Rewards program only allows for consumers to donate their accumulated rewards to charities.

According to the complaint, the Coke Rewards program is not a rewards program but a Trading Stamp. Trading Stamps, as described by the plaintiff, were an early form of rewards program; however, the legislature passed laws regulating their use. The complaint alleges that the defendant’s rewards program is an illegal trading stamp because the bottle caps do not have a legible cash value printed on them that can be redeemed for that cash value from the defendant.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: class action certification, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, and awards of monetary damages and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Sheehan & Associates P.C.