Kraft Heinz Sues Golden State Foods for Trade Secrets Violations

Kraft Heinz Food Company filed a complaint against Zachary Klein and Golden State Foods Corporation alleging that Golden State is actively encouraging Klein to use the confidential and proprietary trade secret information he stole from Kraft Heinz’ Foodservice division.

According to the complaint, Klein attended a leadership meeting where the Kraft’s confidential plans and strategies were discussed the day before he handed in his resignation. The complaint claims that Kraft Heinz has discovered evidence in Klein’s emails that he emailed trade secrets to his personal account before he left the company.

The complaint asserts that the trade secrets Klein stole were chosen with the intention to benefit Golden State and inflict financial harm on Kraft Heinz.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: access to and the destruction of Klein’s data pertaining to Kraft Heinz trade secrets, a temporary restraining order enjoining Klein from engaging in any food business activities, a temporary restraining order enjoining Golden State from using Klein’s emails in their business plans, disgorgement of profits, compensatory and exemplary damages, lost profits, and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Connolly Gallagher LLP and Perkins Coie LLP.