Global Hemp Inc. Sues Global Hemp Association Over Cybersquatting, Counterfeiting

Global Hemp Inc. filed a complaint against Global Hemp Association and its directors, alleging the defendants of deceptive trade practices, trademark infringement, unfair competition, counterfeiting, and cybersquatting.

Global Hemp Inc., an Illinois corporation, has participated in the hemp industry since the mid-1990s. Global Hemp Inc. has registered several Global Hemp marks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The defendant, Global Hemp Association, is a nonprofit Utah organization, which has allegedly infringed on Global Hemp Inc.’s registered marks.

According to the complaint, the defendant changed their name to Global Hemp Association in September 2020; the defendant also registered a trademark infringing domain name. The complaint asserts that the defendant received a cease-and-desist letter from the plaintiff in May 2021 and continued its infringement of the plaintiff’s marks.

The plaintiff seeks the following for relief: a judgment finding the defendants infringed on the plaintiff’s marks, a transfer of all infringing domain names to the plaintiff, a disgorgement of ill-gotten profits from the defendant to the plaintiff, and attorney’s fees and costs.

The plaintiff is represented by Phillips & Bathke P.C.