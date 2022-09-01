FTC Issues Report Warning of E-Cigarette Sales Growth Despite 2020 Ban

The Federal Trade Commission issued its second report on e-cigarette sales and advertising Wednesday, according to a press release. The report “shows sales of flavored disposable e-cigarettes and menthol e-cigarette cartridges surging dramatically in 2020,” despite a federal ban on flavored e-cigarette cartridges.

The report, the FTC says, “suggests that youth e-cigarette use shifted to substitute products rather than declined.”

“This report shows that youth are still at risk from flavored or deeply discounted e-cigarettes,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Marketers of e-cigarettes have proven skillful at evading FDA regulation and hooking youth on addictive products.”

The report’s release comes at a time of recent Food and Drug Administration action on e-cigarettes. The agency recently ordered products from prominent e-cigarette company JUUL off store shelves, although that decision has been contested in court.