Consumer Sues Daily Harvest Over Recalled Lentil Product

A consumer filed a complaint in New York state court against health food company, Daily Harvest, after the company issued a voluntary recall of its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles product on June 19.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff was hospitalized and still undergoing treatment due to the sickness caused by the defendant’s recalled product. Thursday’s complaint accuses Daily Harvest of negligence, breach of warranty, and strict liability regarding the contamination of their French Lentil + Leek Crumbles product.

CEO Rachel Drori released an update to the voluntary recall on the Daily Harvest website: “Rachel here – I want to give you another update on the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles recall… We are deeply committed to finding answers for those impacted. We’re working with top doctors, microbiologists, toxicologists as well as 3 independent labs.”

The plaintiff is represented by Hach & Rose LLP.