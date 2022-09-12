Beyond Meat Sued Over Protein Quantity in Plant-Based Products

A putative class action complaint filed in the Southern District of Iowa accuses Beyond Meat, Inc. of misrepresenting the protein quality in nine products in violation of state consumer fraud acts, the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, and other statutes.

Defendant Beyond Meat manufactures and markets Beyond Meat products, which are plant-based meat substitutes, the complaint says. The plaintiffs argue that the defendant miscalculated and overstated the protein content of nine separate Beyond Meat products on their labeling.

Further, Beyond Meat allegedly misrepresents the quality of protein and “misleads consumers into believing that the Products provide equivalent nutritional benefits to that found in traditional meat-based products.”

The complaint asserts that Beyond Meat has engaged in the aforementioned misconduct in an effort to mislead consumers into “believing that they [consumers] stand to benefit from the Product’s state protein content.” False and misleading claims or statements are made not only on the product’s labeling, but also on the defendant’s website and their promotional and marketing materials.

The plaintiffs conclude that due to the “false, fraudulent, unfair, deceptive, and misleading practices,” they have been injured by the defendant. The complaint cites violations of state consumer fraud acts and the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty, and unjust enrichment. The plaintiffs are seeking class certification, a trial by jury, favorable judgment on each count, compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages, prejudgment interest, restitution, monetary relief, injunctive relief, and litigation fees.

The plaintiffs are represented in the litigation by Shindler, Anderson, Goplerud & Weese PC and Fegan Scott LLC.