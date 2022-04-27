Farm Sued by Former Employee for Violations of FLSA and NYLL

On Tuesday, Blanca Jerez filed a complaint in the Southern District of New York against Demaria’s Hemlock Hill Farm, LLC and its owners, John Demaria and Laura Demaria, for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and New York Labor Law (NYLL).

The complaint states that Demaria’s Hemlock Hill Farm, LLC is a New York company doing business as Hemlock Hill Farm. The complaint further purports that the defendant is a covered employer and “an enterprise engaged in commerce” within the meaning of the FLSA and the NYLL.

According to the complaint, Jerez is a New York resident and an employee of the defendant from June 11, 2019 until March 16, 2022. Further, the complaint states that Perez is considered a covered employee under the FLSA and NYLL and is therefore required to be paid the statutory minimum of one and a half times her regular pay for hours worked in excess of 40 hours per week.

Jerez alleges that during her employment with the defendants, she repeatedly worked over 54 hours a week without receiving the required overtime pay. Additionally, the plaintiff states that the defendants failed to provide her a notice containing the rate and basis of her pay, the

designated pay date and the employer’s name, address and telephone number pursuant to the FLSA and NYLL. Further, Jerez alleges that the defendants failed to post the required notices explaining the minimum wage rights of employees under the FLSA and NYLL.

Accordingly, Jerez filed the present suit to recover unpaid wages, liquidated damages, statutory damages, front pay and lost compensation, declaratory and injunctive relief, pre- and post-judgment interest, attorney’s fees and costs for the defendants’ alleged violations of the FLSA and NYLL. The plaintiff is represented by Stillman Legal PC.