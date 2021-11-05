EPA Orders Benton Harbor, Michigan to Clean Up Lead Contamination in Drinking Water

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday ordered Benton Harbor, Michigan to clean up lead contamination from its water system after a recent inspection found violations under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The federal order includes steps the city must take to bring its water system into compliance, an EPA press release stated.

“‘The people of Benton Harbor have suffered for too long. EPA is fully engaged and working to support the community, and today, we are taking a critical next step to ensure that drinking water is safe and reliable,’” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in the press release. “‘Exposure to lead in children can cause irreversible and life-long health effects, including decreasing IQ, focus, and academic achievement. The water infrastructure in Benton Harbor, like many cities across the country, needs upgrades and investments to build resiliency and protect people from lead.’”

The EPA is providing oversight and support to the state to address the immediate needs of the community, including supplying bottled water to residents. The SDWA order also requires the city to inform residents whenever drinking water lead levels rise above regulation, and to make improvements at its water treatment plant. In addition, the EPA recently awarded Benton Harbor a $5.6 million grant under the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act for lead service line replacement and a corrosion control study, the press release stated.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is taking separate actions to address state law drinking water violations, the EPA said.