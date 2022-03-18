Animal Legal Defense Fund Sues Tiger Creek for Alleged Inadequate Animal Care

The Animal League Defense Fund filed a complaint in the Eastern District of Texas against the National Foundation for Rescued Animals doing business as Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary (Tiger Creek) and two individuals (collectively, the defendants) alleging that federally endangered and threatened animals are not receiving proper care at Tiger Creek.

The Animal League Defense Fund describes itself as a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of “endangered and threatened animals.” The plaintiff alleges that Tiger Creek is a non -profit organization and “… a self-described ‘sanctuary’ located in Tyler, Texas that exhibits dozens of big cats and other animals to members of the public, who pay an admission fee to view them.” Specifically, according to the complaint, “Tiger Creek currently possesses seventeen tigers, two lions, and two long-tailed lemurs, each of which are listed as ‘endangered’ or ‘threatened’ under the ESA” as well as “pumas, servals, and bobcats believed to be ‘endangered’ or ‘threatened’ under the ESA.”

According to Tuesday’s complaint, Brian Werner Ferris is alleged to be the “founder and a former director of Tiger Creek”; Emily Owen is alleged to be the “Chairman and Executive Director of Tiger Creek.” The allegations sometimes refer to Tiger Creek and sometimes to the defendants as a whole, but do not generally describe specific conduct of the individuals except to aver that at least nine deaths of lions and tigers in the last five years “…resulted from the haphazard management of [the individual defendants] who consistently ignored the pleas of dedicated employees seeking care for the injured and ill animals at Tiger Creek.” However, the plaintiff also blames “Tiger Creek’s persistently understaffed operations” for such deaths, adding that defendant Owen personally participated in the transport of a leopard without required permits.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund alleges multiple categories of failures by the defendants to provide appropriate care for the animals: Lack of Timely & Adequate Veterinary Care; Unsafe and Unsanitary Environment; Inadequate Nutrition Protocols; and Inadequate Enrichment & Lack of Species-Appropriate Enclosures. The plaintiff also claims that certain animals were transported to the Tiger Creek location without proper permits from the Secretary of the Interior.

The plaintiff seeks injunctive and declaratory relief under the ESA as well as its fees and expenses in prosecuting the action.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is represented by attorneys from several of its offices as well as attorneys from Dykema Gossett PLLC.