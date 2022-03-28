DOJ, FDA Win Injunction Against Pet Food Distributor

A New Jersey federal court issued a consent decree Monday blocking Bravo Packing Inc. from further distributing pet food. The accompanying Department of Justice (DOJ) press release recounted that the company had been accused of distributing items containing salmonella.

The underlying complaint against the company was filed two weeks ago, and detailed many violations of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations.

“Animal food manufacturers must ensure that their products are safe,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The department will continue to work closely with the FDA to ensure that pet food is manufactured in compliance with the law.”

The consent decree blocking the distribution of pet food can be removed after five years, at the discretion of the judge. The decree requires the defendants to hire a laboratory and sanitation expert at their expense to ensure compliance.