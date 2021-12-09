Dirty Lemon Sued Over Wage & Hour Law Violations

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday, a former employee alleged that Iris Nova Ltd. and Dirty Lemon Beverages violated minimum wage and overtime laws, as well as regulations governing timing of paychecks. The lawsuit was filed in the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of both the state Labor Law and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The plaintiff was hired as a customer experience associate, a part time position with duties like answer customer calls and emails and tracking feedback. The plaintiff was working part-time for the first eight months of employment before converting to full-time. Dirty Lemon, the defendant, sells specialty beverages.

However, the complaint explained that “From the beginning of her employment to present, defendants did not pay plaintiff on her regularly designated payday and, during the weeks for which plaintiff was paid by defendants, her wages were received well after her regular payday.” Allegedly, the defendants did not compensate overtime pay as well.

The plaintiff is represented by Levine & Bilt, PLLC.