Customer Sues Trader Joe’s Over Alleged Misrepresentation of Cold Pressed Juice Product

Thursday saw the filing of a suit in the Northern District of Illinois by plaintiff Lisa Cristia (both individually and on behalf of all other similarly situated) against defendant Trader Joe’s Company. In the complaint, Cristia takes issue with the defendant’s product marketed as “Cold Pressed Juice,” claiming that the product’s labeling is both false and misleading.

Trader Joe’s produces and markets a product titled “Cold Pressed Juice.” The complaint explains that consumers generally understand cold pressed juice to refer to juice that was “extracted from fruits and vegetables and not processed or subjected to any form of preservation beyond being “squeezed” or “pressed.” Trader Joe’s purportedly places the juice next to its fresh fruit and vegetables in its stores, which the complaint says furthers the impression among consumers that the juice is freshly made.

Despite the way that the defendant markets the cold pressed juice, Cristia argues that the product “has more in common with juices sold in standard refrigerator cases, because it is not freshly made or only cold pressed.” She furthers details that the side of the bottle says that following the use of a hydraulic press, the juice is run through a cold-water pressure method called high pressure processing, which the plaintiff contends is “misleading because it was processed after being extracted.”

Cristia adds that Trader Joe’s makes other false and misleading representations and omissions with respect to the Product, and that consumers “rely on a company [like the defendant] to honestly and lawfully market and describe the components, attributes, and features of a product.”

The plaintiff concludes that had she known the truth regarding the product, she would have not purchased it or would have paid significantly less for it since its material value is less than the value at which it was sold.

The complaint cites violations of the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, State Consumer Fraud Acts, Magnuson Moss Warranty Act, breach of express warranty and implied warranty of merchantability, negligent misrepresentation, fraud and unjust enrichment. The plaintiff is seeking class certification, preliminary and permanent injunctive relief, monetary, statutory, and punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and any other relief deemed just by the court.

The plaintiff is represented by Sheehan & Associates, P.C.