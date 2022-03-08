City of Los Angeles Sues Monsanto for Lasting Damages Caused by Toxic PCBs

On Monday, Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced a lawsuit against Monsanto Co., Solutia Inc. and Pharmacia LLC for polluting waterways with harmful chemicals known as PCBs. Feuer alleged that Monsanto knew about the toxicity of PCBs for decades, but concealed this information and continued to sell them publicly despite being certain that they would “cause massive and long-lasting environmental contamination.”

According to the complaint, Monsanto manufactured, marketed, used and sold PCBs from 1935 until they were banned in 1979. They were used in “paint, ink, paper products, fireproofing products, hydraulic fluids and industrial equipment.” Unfortunately, “even to this day,” Monsanto’s PCBs drain into L.A. Harbor, Dominguez Channel, Echo Park Lake, Machado Lake, Marina Del Rey, and Santa Monica Bay through wastewater and stormwater channels. PCBs have been shown to cause “cancer; liver, thyroid and ocular changes; neurodevelopmental and behavioral changes; and reduced birth weight,” per the city.

Monsanto’s “decades-long campaign of deception and misinformation” continues to affect American citizens across the country since PCBs break down very slowly. The defendants produced 99% of all PCBs between 1929 and 1977 despite internal reports of the high toxicity of this chemical. In order to combat this, Los Angeles has had to undertake “costly remediation measures” including cleanups, monitoring and taking measures to filter and remove PCBs from waterways. However, more than 40 years after their banning, some fish in L.A. are unsafe to eat, and people continue to suffer health issues caused by this carcinogenic substance.

Feuer is seeking an order requiring Monsanto to abate the public nuisance they created, monetary damages, punitive and exemplary damages, a determination that Monsanto is liable for future costs related to the damages caused by PCBs, pre- and post-judgment interest, attorney’s fees and costs, and other relief.