Another Cannabis Content Advertising Lawsuit Filed in California

Rocky Willeford has filed a class action complaint against Greenfield Organix Inc. and the LPF JV Corporation. He alleges that they illegally labeled and marketed their King Roll prerolls as containing more THC than actually exists in said prerolls, the marijuana-equivalent to ready-made cigarettes.

As has been covered previously in Law Street alongside another lawsuit, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the primary psychoactive component in marijuana, and consumers pay top dollar for products with high THC content. Thus, there is significant market incentive for companies to produce potent products. The prior lawsuit was filed by the same law firm as the suit against Greenfield.

The complaint describes how California law requires THC labels to be within 10% of actual content, yet King Prerolls allegedly advertise well in excess of this allowed margin for error. One four-pack was labeled as containing 47% THC, yet independent testing found the prerolls to only contain 33-36% THC.

Willeford is thus suing in Monterey County, California state court via a putative class action, seeking to represent all current and former purchasers of the prerolls in question, and for said class to receive punitive and compensatory damages, as well as reasonable legal fees.

The complaint list claims for violations of California unfair competition and advertising laws, the state’s Consumer Legal Remedies Act, breach of warranty, negligent and intentional misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment.

He is represented by Dovel & Luner LLP.